Alex Mould In Trouble For Standing Surety For Thieving Sedinam Tamakloe

The legal woes of Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, the former CEO of GNPC, have escalated following his involvement as a surety for Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, the embattled ex-CEO of MASLOC, who has been convicted of theft.

This development has put Mould, along with popular actor Gavivina Tamakloe, formerly of the National Theatre, in the crosshairs of the Attorney General’s office.

The Attorney General’s pursuit stems from the sentencing of Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu and the subsequent failure of the accused to appear in court, prompting the state to seek the recovery of the GHS5 million bail bond guaranteed by Mould and Tamakloe.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah confirmed the state’s intent to hold Mould and Tamakloe accountable for the bail sum owed due to Sedinam Tamakloe’s continuous absence from court proceedings. Tuah-Yeboah stated emphatically during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, “Actor Gavivina Tamakloe and Alex Mould and another will have to pay GHC5m bail for the woman because she refused to present herself even after being jailed.

They stood in for Sedinam, and we are determined to retrieve that amount for the state.”

The situation underscores the potential legal repercussions faced by individuals who stand as sureties for accused persons who fail to adhere to legal obligations.

As the legal proceedings intensify, Alex Mould and Gavivina Tamakloe find themselves entangled in a complex legal web that may have significant financial implications.

