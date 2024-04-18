Bawumia Fights For Women In Ghana’s Digital Transformation

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for effective policies that prioritize the inclusion of women and the harnessing of their talents as Ghana embraces the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the Female CEOs Summit in Accra, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significant impact that empowering women would have on the development of the country.

Highlighting women’s natural talent and entrepreneurship, Dr. Bawumia stressed the need for policies that promote women’s inclusion and empowerment in national development.

He recognized the massive contribution of women across all sectors and urged for their increased involvement for the benefit of Ghana as a whole.

Dr. Bawumia also discussed the positive impact of the government’s digitalization drive on women’s inclusion.

He emphasized that technology has brought unprecedented opportunities for growth, innovation, and economic advancement, benefitting women immensely.

The Vice President cited several successful digital initiatives, such as the national digital identity system, mobile money interoperability, drone delivery of medical supplies, and digitalized public services, which have effectively included and empowered women.

Notably, the national identification system has formally identified many women who were previously excluded. Mobile money interoperability has provided women with financial inclusion, reducing the demand for sexual favors in return for public service delivery. Furthermore, the availability of drones has helped reduce maternal mortality by delivering essential medical supplies to remote areas during emergencies.

Dr. Bawumia also acknowledged the pivotal role of women CEOs in driving innovation and reshaping the business landscape in Ghana.

He emphasized the importance of harnessing the collective power and ingenuity of female leaders, especially as the country embraces the 4th Industrial Revolution.

By embracing technology, fostering inclusivity, and challenging the status quo, Ghana can unlock untapped potential and create opportunities for women to flourish in the digital economy.

The Vice President called upon all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society, and academia, to support women-led businesses, promote digital literacy, and foster an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He further revealed his vision to train one million youth in coding and IT, with a special focus on training more women who will play key roles in Ghana’s digital transformation.

Dr. Bawumia’s speech highlights the important role of women in driving national development and the need to ensure their inclusion and empowerment in Ghana’s ongoing digital revolution.

By Vincent Kubi