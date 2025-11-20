Naa Torshie Blamed For NPP 2024 Defeat

Naa Torshie

Former Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, has launched a strong critique against former Tema West Member of Parliament (MP) and immediate past Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Torshie Addo, accusing her of playing a major role in what he described as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) “humiliating performance” in the 2024 general election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom News, Mr. Bosson expressed frustration over what he called the “autocratic and self-centered” leadership style of Ms. Torshie Addo, alleging that her approach limited the ability of former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to adequately provide essential goods and services to their local assemblies.

According to him, Ms. Addo’s management of the Common Fund created widespread disorganisation, stripping MMDCEs of control over development projects while keeping significant portions of the Fund in a reserve account “as if it were her personal money.”

He further alleged that she personally handled the bulk of procurement processes and awarded most contracts, claiming that many of the items supplied, such as dual desks, cutlasses, and weedicides, were “inferior in quality.”

Mr. Bosson also attributed the NPP’s electoral decline to internal failures, asserting that some leaders “abdicated their duties,” leaving grassroots members unsupported ahead of the elections. This, he said, weakened the morale of party agents who had worked tirelessly to grow the NPP’s presence in traditionally opposition strongholds.

“Our downfall in 2024 was not solely due to external factors,” he stated. “We suffered internally because those entrusted with critical roles failed to deliver.”

He claimed that some assemblies received less than GH¢3,000,000 in total releases over three years, compared to recent allocations running into tens of millions of cedis per quarter. According to him, this disparity further fueled frustrations among former MMDCEs.

Mr. Bosson also suggested that the leadership style of Ms. Addo may have contributed to the resignation of former Local Government Minister Dan Botwe.

He added that many former MMDCEs who support Dr. Bawumia in his presidential bid are now passive, fearing that a victory could return individuals like Ms. Torshie Addo to powerful positions.

While noting that all five NPP presidential aspirants are capable, he maintained that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the best person to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

“I am calling on all executives — from the national level down to the polling stations — who felt unsupported by MMDCEs to return to the party. Dr. Bawumia is not the cause of our downfall; Naa Torshie is. Dr. Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP in 2028,” he concluded.