Grammys Coverage Was A Big Thing For BlacVolta – CEO

Joseph Adjei

The Chief Executive Officer of BlacVolta, Joseph Adjei, has stated that his firm’s invitation by the organisers of the Grammy Awards to render coverage for last year’s event is a moment well cherished. BlacVolta had representatives in attendance at the event and surrounding activities. They covered the event extensively, sharing highlights, winners (such as Tyla for Best African Music Performance), and African representation during the Grammy weekend.

BlacVolta teams were present at various pre-Grammy and related events in Los Angeles, including a YouTube party and an EMPIRE pre-Grammy party, and they shared content from these events on their social media platforms.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Abena Soreno on the Up and Running show on Guide Radio 91.5 FM, Joseph Adjei mentioned that filming the Grammy gave viewers a good narrative of what goes into the Grammy Awards ceremony.

When asked for one moment of the journey since 2022 they really enjoyed, Joseph Adjei said, “It will probably be last year’s where we were one of the few media platforms from an African standpoint given the opportunity to cover the Grammys. We told the story on how music from Africa was shaped across the entire continent. Being in that auditorium and at least showing Africa, if you realise, no one has actually seen what happens at the Grammys, and because we are more like a documentary type, we were the very platform to let people see what actually went on.”

He also bemoaned the country’s inability to invest and leverage on its rich storytelling, saying, “I think we are best at telling stories. I feel like there is so much culture within Ghana, creatively, entertainment wise that we typically just sit on. We know it’s great but don’t want to amplify it, and Detty December is one of them.”

He added that, “the stories around Detty December is all in our heads; we all know that Ghana started it, we know what it has done, talk of the parties and stuff like that. But the stories cannot remain in our heads and other countries are rather telling the stories, and the benefits they are reaping are from telling a particular story.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke