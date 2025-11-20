Daddy Lumba Taught Me How To Ignore Rumours – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy

GOSPEL MINISTER, Obaapa Christy, has stated that her attitude of not responding to rumours and pleasing people with an explanation of her struggles in life was based on advice given to her by the late legendary musician Daddy Lumba, known in real life as Charles Kojo Fosu.

Speaking on Flight Time show on Guide Radio 91.5 FM, hosted by Lord Sly, Obaapa Christy recounted her relationship with Daddy Lumba while he was alive, stating that he always advised her not to reveal her intentions to the world, especially when they were a work in progress.

“Daddy Lumba was a father to many while alive. He was a gift to me in life. He advised me some time ago, and that has helped me today. He made me know that life is not all about talking, but about concentrating on what you can provide, and what you bring to the table tells people what you are made of.

“He made me know that no matter the situation, whoever you meet along your life, whatever people will talk about you, and what you will hear, you have the right to your own self, that you need to decide for yourself—nobody can decide for you. So what you think is good for you is what you have to do. You can’t always go explaining yourself to please people. This and many other things he taught me have helped me till today,” she disclosed.

Obaapa Christy’s submission on ignoring rumours feeds into her recent snubbing of presenter Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM after questioning her about the divorce rumours.

According to Obaapa Christy, she is focused on nurturing her current marriage and moving past the split with her first husband, Pastor Love, who divorced her about a decade ago. She emphasised that she is unbothered by critics, stressing that the details of their separation remain private.

The gospel star also highlighted that she and Pastor Love still share a cordial relationship for the sake of their children, and even exchange pleasantries when they meet.

Obaapa Christy has been calling out people to stop judging couples who choose to divorce, which reinforced her stance of ignoring the noise.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke