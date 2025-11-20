Wiegman Names England Squad For China And Ghana Friendlies

England team that won the 2025 European title

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has announced her squad for the Lionesses’ upcoming international friendlies against China and Ghana later this month.

The European champions will face China first November 29 at Wembley Stadium, before hosting Ghana’s Black Queens at St Mary’s Park on December 2.

One of the standout selections is London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey, who earns her first senior call-up after scoring twice against Tottenham earlier this month. The 19-year-old, a regular for England’s Under-23s, joins the senior squad for the first time.

Manchester City duo Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton return to the squad after recovering from injury. However, Chelsea’s Lauren James and Jess Carter have not been included. James, who has recently returned from injury, will remain with her club to continue her recovery, while Carter has been granted time off following the conclusion of the NWSL season.

England will also be without several key players through injury, including Michelle Agyemang, Alex Greenwood, Hannah Hampton and Leah Williamson.

In the goalkeeping department, Wiegman has named Sophie Baggaley alongside Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse. Between them, the trio have just one senior England cap, highlighting the opening for competition in the position.

Defenders Anouk Denton, Grace Fisk, Taylor Hinds and midfielder Lucia Kendall retain their places after being called up in the October international window.