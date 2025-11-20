Curacao Become Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup

Curacao players celebrate qualifying

The tiny Caribbean island of Curacao has become the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup after drawing with Steve McClaren’s Jamaica.

The record was held by Iceland, who reached the 2018 finals, but their country is far bigger than Curacao, which has a population of just over 150,000 (similar to Cambridge or Huddersfield) and a land area of 171 square miles, smaller than the Isle of Man.

Former England boss McClaren resigned as Jamaica boss after his side, who needed a win in Kingston to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, were held to a goalless draw, including having an injury-time penalty overruled by VAR.

Curacao boss Dick Advocaat, who was not at the game for personal reasons, will become the oldest coach at a World Cup, aged 78, beating Otto Rehhagel’s record when he was in charge of Greece aged 71 in 2010.

Curacao, 37 miles off the Venezuela coast, only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles.

Ten years ago, they were 150th in Fifa’s world rankings. Now they are 82nd.

The expanded 2026 World Cup format, which features 48 nations instead of 32, along with the fact hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States all qualify automatically, has given Curacao a much-improved chance as they become the fourth debutant at next summer’s tournament – joining Cape Verde, Uzbekistan and Jordan.

“It’s crazy and would be one of the biggest things that will happen to Curacao,” said midfielder Juninho Bacuna, a former Huddersfield, Rangers and Birmingham player before the match.

In 10 qualifying matches, they have won seven and finished their campaign unbeaten.

They will be joined at the World Cup by Haiti and Panama from the Conacaf qualifying, with Jamaica having to go into the Intercontinental play-offs.

The Caribbean Island of Haiti sealed their place at a first World Cup since 1974 after defeating Nicaragua 2-0.

