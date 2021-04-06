NABCO CEO Fetes Inmates At Tamale SOS Children’s Village

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars with children of the Tamale SOS Children Home

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nation Builders Corps(NABCO), Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has celebrated this years Easter with the inmates of the SOS Children’s Village in Tamale, Northern region.

Kids of the SOS Children’s Village were served with delicious meals and chill drinks.

The children were also treated with good music and fun games at the SOS Children’s Village.

Addressing the media, Dr. Anyars, said he has built some relationship with the children and management of the SOS Children’s Village since 2016.

According to him, his Repairer Foundation will continue to support the SOS Children’s Village for the upkeep of the children at the village.

“ I decided to come and celebrate and socialize with the children at the village on Easter Day and to show our appreciation to the workers for the work they do because they give life to a lot of children who have lost their parents to ensure that the children feel they are loved and belong to a society,” he said.

He indicated that he supported the SOS Children’s Village from his monthly earnings.

“ I extend a helping hand to the home on monthly basis from my earnings I take a portion to support the work that they do here.”

Dr. Anyars encouraged workers of the SOS Children’s Village to keep inspiring the children to ensure that they got a brighter future and urged other organizations and institutions to come to the aid of the village to support them.

Madam Benedicta Pealore, the Programmes Director at the SOS Children’s Village, thanked the Anyars for his continuous support for the home and entreated others to emulate the humility and generosity of the NABCO CEO.

“ These children have lost parental care and with the continuous support from Dr. Anyars the children feel the parental care from him and they are excited knowing that they have someone who plays the father role in their lives and so his coming will give the children hope.”

She however disclosed that the SOS Children’s Village needed a lot of support, adding that they were faced with acute water shortage adding that they pay water from tanker services and appealed to organizations, individuals, institutions to come to their aid.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale