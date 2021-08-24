NABCo CEO Supports Tamale Central Delegates Conference

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo), Dr Ibrahim Anyars has supported the Temale Central Constituency delegates conference with an amount of GH¢10,000.

According to him, the financial support of GH¢10,000 is to aid in the smooth organisation of the conference which is taking place today, August 24, 2021.

He thanked party executives and supporters for their support during the 2020 elections.

“I hope the conference will reflect on the broad lessons learnt to allow the party to win the Tamale Central Constituency in the next elections.”

Dr Anyars extended his best wishes to the Constituency leadership from Polling Stations, Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders and Patrons as well as the Constituency Executive for the Tamale Central Constituency.

President Akufo-Addo has reappointed Dr Ibrahim Anyars as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo).

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale