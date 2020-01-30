NaCCA Holds Workshop On Draft Subject Curricula

A section of the participants engaged in a discussion

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment,(NaCCA) has organised a two-day workshop to review the draft JHS to SHS1 subject curricula for the Common Core Programme (CCP).

The meeting was held on 27th and 28th January 2020, in the Eastern Region.

A total of 37 Ghanaian reviewers who have experience in standards-based curriculum were drawn from the universities, colleges of education, Ghana Education Service (GES), and teachers from schools that offer International Baccalaureate programmes in Ghana.

Educational consultants, curriculum specialist and CCP team leads were also in attendance.

The reviewers had a face-to-face engagement with the various curriculum writing panels team leads to discuss review comments to improve the quality of the JHS to SHS 1 subject curricula.

The workshop is part of the comprehensive quality assurance process that NaCCA has employed to ensure the final curricula will meet international standards.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri