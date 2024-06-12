NACOC Impounds 166.88kg Cocaine At KIA, Arrests 2

One of the seized bags containing the suspected cocaine

In an intelligence-led operation by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the UK National Crime Agency on Monday, June 10, 2024, a 166.88kg of substance suspected to be cocaine has been intercepted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The substances, with an estimated street value of $6,480,000, were seized from the luggage of two British nationals travelling together.

Information from NACOC indicated that the individuals, identified as Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, were both passengers on a British Airways flight bound for Gatwick, London.

It said the intercepted drugs were concealed in checked-in luggage comprising three bags per passenger, each bag containing 24 parcels.

Hall Shamin Ethline’s luggage included Bag 734134 containing 24 parcels weighing 27.86kg, Bag 733951 containing 24 parcels weighing 27.76kg, and Bag 734041 containing 24 parcels weighing 27.82kg, all totalling 83.44kg of the suspected cocaine.

Graham Omar Adel’s luggage included Bag 734504 containing 24 parcels weighing 27.90kg, Bag 734590 containing 24 parcels weighing 27.96kg, and Bag 734664 containing 24 parcels weighing 27.58kg, also totalling 83.44kg of the suspected cocaine.

Both passengers have been arrested and are currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

NACOC’s swift action underscores its commitment to combating drug trafficking through Ghana’s borders, a NACOC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson commended the officers involved for their vigilance and professionalism, stating, “This operation reflects our unwavering dedication to intercepting illegal drugs and bringing traffickers to justice. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our nation from the dangers of narcotics.”

The successful interception at KIA was the result of collaborative intelligence gathering and operational planning among state security and intelligence agencies.

NACOC urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking while it continues to enhance its security measures at all entry points to prevent the infiltration of illicit substances into the country.

As investigations continue, NACOC assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and that Ghana remains a hostile environment for drug traffickers.

A Daily Guide Report