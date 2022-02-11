NADMO Calls For More Tents For Apiate Victims

The National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO) has appealed for more tents to help create adequate space at the Dumasi relief camp in the Western Region where the displaced victims of the Apiate explosion disaster have been relocated.

The Deputy Western Regional NADMO Coordinator, Bright Adjei made the appeal when officials of Western Industries Limited, a Warehouse company and manufacturers of bottled water donated assorted items worth about GH70,000 to the victims to help ameliorate their plights at the camp.

He indicated that currently because of the problem of inadequate tents at the camp, some of the people there have their relatives being accommodated in a hotel at Bogoso.

“But those at the hotel, particularly, the male adults ought to be with their wives and families at the Dumasi relief camp”.

“Because it does not augur well for the fathers to be living somewhere and the wives and children also staying at a different place”.

“So NADMO is appealing to other organizations to assist in the provision of tents to create more space to enable those currently staying at the hotel to move to the camp”, he pointed out.

He said the victims at the camp were being taken good care of. He revealed that paramedics visit the camp regularly and that so far, there had been two deliveries at the camp.

“The pregnant women and those who had delivered are assisted to attend antenatal care and postnatal care respectively”, he said.

The assorted items Western Industries presented included 40 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil, 45 tubes of yam, cartons of tomato pastes, toiletries, diapers, boxes of mineral water and Indomie, beans, groundnuts, mackerels, and smoked fish among others.

On behalf of the victims, Bright Adjei commended Western Industries for the gesture.

He said the items came at a time they were needed adding “In fact, these are the items they need in this camp, particularly the tubers of yam and the beans. They have always been eating rice but the items donated will ensure they have a balanced diet”.

Farouk Barakeh, Managing Director of Western Industries told journalists that after hearing about the incident, his company decided to assist in their small way.

He said “We are also here to look at the situation and know what else we can do to support the victims.

He appealed to Ghanaians, particularly those who are in the position to help to assist the victims since they needed diverse support.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Apiate