NADMO Director Wants MMDAs To Control Prices

Following the arbitrary increase in the prices of goods in the country in recent times, the Berekum Municipal Director of NADMO, Mr. Kwadwo Agyekum, aka Daakyehene, has suggested that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and their respective Assemblies should take up the challenge of monitoring and controlling the prices of goods in their areas of jurisdiction.

He said even though we are not in a revolution where soldiers police prices, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) can co-ordinate with market queens and shop owners to regulate prices of goods.

According to Mr. Agyekum, since market queens have control over market women and traders, they can easily control prices. He disclosed that prices of goods differ from one shop to another even though they all buy their goods from the same wholesaler at the same wholesale price, stressing it is a deliberate attempt by some traders to sabotage the efforts of the government.

On the prices of food items like cassava, yam and plantain, he said it is very surprising that prices of these items are higher in Berekum and other towns in the Bono and Ahafo regions than what prevails in cities like Accra and Kumasi. He said if traders are complaining about high cost of transportation, it is not tenable because some traders travel from Accra and other towns to buy the same items from Berekum.

Mr. Agyekum, who was speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an exclusive interview, seized the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to show sympathy to the government as it seeks to solve the economic challenges, which is global.

FROM Eric Bawah, Berekum