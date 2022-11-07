Chieftaincy Claimants Demand Registrar’s Transfer

Mr. Korang Dartey Daniel at the press conference

MEMBERS OF four royal gates who claim to be the rightful heirs to the Nsoatre Paramount Stool have appealed to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to within a matter of one week transfer the Nsoatre Traditional Council Registrar, Adinda Mavis, since her continuous stay is fuelling tension among the claimants.

“One person who is fuelling tension and does not want peace is the registrar, Adinda Mavis. We are therefore calling on the Bono Regional House of Chiefs for her immediate transfer since we can no longer guarantee her security in the town,” said one Korang Dartey Daniel, spokesperson for the four royal gates at Nsoatre last Friday during a press conference.

According to members of the four royal gates namely Twabiri, Aboum, Kusiase and Nsesresu, since the death of the last Paramount chief, several attempts to install a rightful successor to the throne has failed due to disagreements among the kingmakers and the Nsoatre queen mother.

Addressing a section of press on the issue, Mr. Korang Dartey maintained that the current chief, Nana Henneh Anframfo II, was not properly installed according to the tradition and customs of the people of the area.

“Because of the illegality surrounding his selection, he was installed at midnight on the blind side of the traditional area,” he maintained.

He also accused the Sunyani West Municipal Police Commander, only named as Eric Anaaba, for releasing the keys to Nsoatre Palace to those who performed the illegal rites to install the chief.

He noted that after court sanctions the Inspector General of Police (IGP) placed injunction on both sides restraining anybody from installing a chief until amicable settlement, while the keys to the palace was given to Eric Anaaba for safe keeping.

He said however, the police commander connived with the Krontihene faction by giving the keys to them, to illegally install a chief at midnight and still giving them police protection.

The spokesperson for the group called on the IGP to immediately call his man to order or transfer him for meddling in Nsoatre chieftaincy affairs.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Nsoatre