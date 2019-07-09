NADMO Fights Army Worms In Ashanti Region

THE ASHANTI Regional Branch of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has declared ‘war’ on Fall Army Worms in the region.

The dangerous insects are reported to have invaded several farms in the region, where they have been causing massive destruction to crops, planted in farms.

The Ashanti Regional NADMO Chief, Kwabena Nsenkyire, said, the presence of the insects have been spotted in four districts in the region and they were causing havoc.

“So far, the insects have been seen in Asante Mampong, Asante Akyem and Obuasi, among other places and they are disturbing our hard working farmers.

“NADMO deals with disaster issues and we consider the massive attack on our farms by the Fall Army Worms as disaster and so we have taken a bold action already. We are teaming up with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to fight the worms so that they would not destroy crops that have been planted by farmers”, he said.

Kwabena Nsenkyire, who was speaking on radio, said MOFA has already started a “war” on the Fall Army Worms to help protect the crops of the farmers in the region.

He stated that NADMO has also taken a firm decision to ably assist MOFA so that the Fall Army Worms would be defeated once-and-for-all in the Ashanti region.

“MOFA has done very well by fighting the Fall Army Worms in the four districts, where they have seen the insects in so far. They deserve commendation.

“NADMO on our part has decided to support the efforts of MOFA so that the insects would be defeated so they would not spread to other areas”, he stated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi