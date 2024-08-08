NAFAC Festival Launched

Mark Okraku Mantey

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has launched this year’s edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The event, which will take place in Techiman from October 25 to 31, is on the theme “Beyond NAFAC @ 60: Harnessing Culture, the Pivot for Ghana’s Democracy and Sustainable Development.”

The launch was marked with traditional cultural drumming and dancing, poetry recitals, and a showcase of the Bono people’s identity.

The event attracted numerous high-profile attendees, including the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, and the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Executive Director of NCC, stated that NAFAC has been a platform for creative and cultural practitioners to showcase their talents and products to the world.

He emphasised that the festival would highlight Ghana’s diversity and vibrancy, serving as a converging point for ideas and collaborations that drive progress and unity.

Nana Acheampong indicated that the NCC aims to continue selling Ghana’s good image and potential to the world through NAFAC.

He assured the citizenry that the festival would be a grand celebration, bringing together diplomats, business communities, traditional and local government.

Bono East Regional Minister, Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, underscored the festival’s significance, reflecting on the nation’s culture.

He urged the public to work together to create a legacy for future generations.

Nana Pimampin Yaw Kabrese, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, and traditional leaders from the Techiman Traditional Area commended NCC and its partners for choosing Bono East Region as the preferred destination for this year’s NAFAC celebrations.

He urged residents of Bono East Region to support the celebration, which would present an opportunity for the region to market its endowed resources and attract investment.

He gave an assurance that the region would highlight its cultural and tourism potential to the rest of Ghana, Africa, and the world. GNA