Okyeame Kwame, MultiChoice Partner For Earthshot Prize

Okyeame Kwame

Popular Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has partnered with the MultiChoice Group for Earthshot Prize, a global environmental initiative to drive positive change.

Revealing what he makes of the partnership, Okyeame Kwame noted that as a passionate lover of nature, he is always looking for ways to help sustain the planet.

According to him, it was why he answered the call to partner with MultiChoice Group and Earthshot Prize to drive positive change.

“Share your eco-friendly endeavours and tag me. Let’s amplify the movement for a sustainable future,” Okyeame Kwame urged the public.

According to Mr. Nii Amah Dagadu, Head Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Ghana, “Our ESG strategy is not about quick fixes; it’s about creating a lasting positive impact.”

He added that, “We firmly believe in the power of corporate responsibility to drive significant environmental progress, and our support for the Earthshot Prize reflects this. We remain dedicated to supporting the next generation of environmental pioneers and helping them scale their solutions for global impact.”

The Earthshot Prize has witnessed remarkable interest from Africa, with a record-breaking 400 entries received from the continent, and as a result, promising eco-innovators who are shortlisted to compete for the 2024 awards, stand a chance to win a £1-million prize.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on African soil for the first time, for this reason, the Earthshot Prize team will embark on a road show across the continent.

The tour will include stops in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, to engage with local communities, inspire environmental action, and shine a spotlight on the exceptional work of African innovators.