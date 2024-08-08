Basare Community Unite To Promote Girls’ Education

Basare sub-chiefs and queen mothers in a group photograph

THE BASARE Community from Northern Ghana who migrated to various parts of Bono and Bono East regions have united and making efforts to promote girls’ education back home.

To this end, the chief of Basare Community in Sunyani, Ubore Naa Bouku Manorni Techomla II, pleaded with his people both home and abroad to contribute towards the development of their communities back home.

The chief made the call during the recent installation of some sub-chiefs and queen mothers to assist him mobilise resources to develop the Basare Community.

They, therefore, enstooled Ubore Ofori Nywetim as Kyidomhene, Ubore Kwaku Najombe, Sumankwahene, Ubore Kwaku Yasambe, Kontehene, Francesca Tawiah Kotob, Nkosuohemaa, Daapu Dorcas Tagba Oppong, Kyidomhemaa and Bridget Tabiayov.

The event brought together large gathering of Basare Community members from the regions to unite and contribute to education of the girl-child and augment government efforts.

The sub-chiefs and queen mothers swore allegiance to Ubore Naa and pledged to serve the chief and the people to the best of their abilities and resources.

Ubore Naa Bouku Manorni Techomla II advised his subjects to always look back home and help the young ones, especially the brilliant and needy students in the Northern Region.

He further pleaded with the youth of Basare, wherever they find themselves in the country, to never engage in political violence before, during and after the 2024 general election, noting that the people of Basare are peace-loving people and respectful.

“We are ready to support any leader elected as the President of Ghana. Any person elected will surely develop our communities as part of the larger Ghanaian society,” he emphasised.

One of the newly enstooled sub-queens, who is also a tutor at Sunyani Social Welfare Vocational Institute, Dr. Daapu Dorcas Tagba Oppong, thanked Ubore Naa for the honour done them, promising to bring her expertise to bear on the girl-child both home and wherever they find themselves.

“As tutor in Catering and Hospitality, I am already empowering the girl-child in various vocations, and I look forward to bring my knowledge, resources and expertise to bear on my people. We are going to champion our culture, work towards neglect of the girl-child, encourage education, discourage betrothment, and rural-urban migration, especially among the girl-child who migrate to the south to engage in head porters otherwise known as kayayei.

She thanked the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for granting the opportunity to some girls in Accra and Kumasi to learn vocational skills.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani