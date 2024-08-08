Alkians To Hold Music Seminar For Artistes

Nelson Kissi Ansong, CEO of Alkians Entertainment

The management of Alkians Entertainment, a record label and artiste management firm, will on Saturday, August 10, 2024 host a day seminar to upgrade the skills of its members.

The event, which will take place at Guide Radio (inside Daily Guide premises) at 4pm, is expected to attract Ghanaian artistes in and around Accra.

The seminar will provide a platform for artistes and their managers to understand and access opportunities in the emerging markets around the world.

It will help the artistes to adopt strategies that will aid them to push Ghanaian music to the global market.

It is expected to feature some of the most seasoned music personalities in Ghana who will share ideas, principles and experiences they have acquired within the music scene over the years.

Some of the key speakers at the seminar include Daniel Ahenkorah (Mdundo Ghana), Rahim Munir (Boomplay Ghana), and Nnamdi Okirike (ONErpm Africa), among others.

The seminar is in line with the vision of Alkians Entertainment to ensure that Ghanaian artistes acquire the basic skills in their chosen career.

There will be a soiree to entertain artistes after the seminar.

By George Clifford Owusu