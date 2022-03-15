NAGRAT Fights Gov’t Over Teachers’ Payment Of Rent

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has expressed unhappiness about the Ghana Education Service (GES) decison to deduct 10 percent from the salary of teachers occupying government bungalows.

NAGRAT is asking the GES not to deducted the money from salaries of teacher occupying such facilities.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu speaking with an Accra based radio station which was monitored by DGN Online explained that teachers are not in opposition to the 10 percent deduction but the government should at least consider teachers.

According to him, teachers should not be charged for occupying a school bungalow because they were only employed to teach but they aside their job perform house duties in school.

“Teachers supervise prep activities, engage themselves in weekend activities and take students to hospitals when they fall sick at night, so why do you ask them to pay for accommodation when they are offering such services?” he quizzed.

He disclosed that National Association of Graduate Teachers and other teacher unions will meet to discuss the matter.

His appeal follows a statement by the Ghana Education Service to Heads of Senior High Schools (SHSs) that 10 percent effective March 1, 2022, will be subtracted from the basic salary of teachers occupying school bungalow.

“I wish to draw your attention to Ministry of Finance circular No. 133385/05/06NTR CAGD of May 15, 2006, requires that occupants of government bungalows are expected to pay 10% of their salary as rent,” the release from GES noted.

The statement dated March 11, 2022, continued that “I, therefore, write to inform you that effect from March 1, 2022, all teachers/staff occupying school/government bungalow are to pay 10 percent of their basic salary as rent.”

By Vincent Kubi