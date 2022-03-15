Health Minister Dismisses Sale of Psychiatric Hospital Report

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has dismissed reports suggesting that the Accra Psychiatric Hospital has been sold to foreign investors.

Local newspaper, ‘Herald’ on Monday reported that the government has sold the Psychiatric hospital to some private investors.

According the media outlet, the decision was made known during a durbar held by the Management of the hospital.

“They have been told that the foreign investors will take over the facility by June, this year, hence they should start psyching themselves up in readiness to leave the place; a state land,” the Herald reported.

The minister, in a Facebook post however, denied the reports stressing that the Hospital is to be redeveloped into a new modern 220-bed Psychiatric Hospital.

“The story making rounds that the Accra Psychiatric Hospital has been sold is not TRUE. It hasn’t been sold. It is to be redeveloped under Agenda 111 into a new modern 220-bed Psychiatric Hospital under an EPC Contract.

Tenders have been received and are being evaluated currently. Afterwards, it will go for VFM, Cabinet and loan will go for Parliamentary approval,” the Minister stated.

He added that the Ministry might relocate staff of the Accra Psychiatric hospital to Pantang Hospital temporarily.

“Staff might be relocated to Pantang to make way for redevelopment, but the authorities will ensure that until and unless all steps towards getting the contractor on-site are completed and contractor is ready to commence work, there will be no relocation,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri