NAGRAT Gets New Executives

Jacob Anaba

THE NATIONAL Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

At its 14th National Delegate Conference in Sunyani last Thursday, over 220 delegates from all 16 regions of the country overwhelmingly endorsed key leaders of the association and voted for others to take charge of the affairs of the teachers’ body for the ensuing years.

Jacob Anaba, who was the Vice President during Angel Carbonu’s tenure, was unanimously endorsed as the association’s new President. He went unopposed.

The new Vice President, who was also the Gender Desk Coordinator in the previous administration, Rebecca Ocran Abaidoo, was also endorsed, including the Deputy General Secretary, Kwamikorkor Senyo Rene, who was also elected unopposed.

The General Secretary, Michael Akanvibe Ayuraboya, polled 130 to beat his only contender Godwin Awonoor, who got 98 out of a total valid votes of 226 cast.

Other positions voted for included Organising Secretary, Adams Namawu; Financial Officer, Eric Owusu; and Gender Desk Coordinator, Linda Boadiwaa.

The outgone President, Angel Carbonu, congratulated the new executives and wished them the best of luck.

In his acceptance remark, Jacob Anaba thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in them, promising to work hard to raise the professional body to another level.

He promised to ensure their professional allowances like car maintenance allowance and others, including teacher promotion, are done on time to motivate the Ghanaian teacher.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani