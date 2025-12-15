Stray Cattle Poses Threat In Asokwa

Some stray cattle spotted in front of the Kumasi High School

STRAY CATTLE have, reportedly, been posing serious threat to drivers, passengers and other road users at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The animals, according to eyewitness accounts, are usually seen plying the road right in front of the Kumasi High School around 9 p.m. when the place looks dark.

Their presence on the busy road has the potential of causing serious vehicular accident, which can lead to severe body injuries or even deaths of innocent people.

When the DAILY GUIDE visited the place last Tuesday evening, at exactly 9 p.m., the animals, numbering about 10, were seen walking right in the middle of the busy road.

Surprisingly, there was no herder in charge of the stray cattle, who were seen walking aimlessly on the road, in a manner that posed serious threat, notably to road users.

Some residents of Gyinyase, who spoke to the paper, expressed their disappointment and frustration over how the animals have been roaming the streets.

According to them, they have persistently appealed to the Asokwa Municipal Assembly to intervene, so that the cattle would not roam the roads, but to no avail.

“The assembly is waiting for the cattle to cause accident and claim human lives on the road before they will take action, and that’s very bad,” Kwaku Boakye, a resident, lamented.

Another resident of Gyinyase, who gave his name as Yaw Oppong, said “there are no street lights here, so the presence of the cattle on the road can lead to accidents.”

On her part, Madam Afia Animah, appealed to the authorities concerned to take action, saying, “people shouldn’t die before they act.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi