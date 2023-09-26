Naira Marley Speaks On Mohbad’s Death

Marlian Music boss Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has responded to multiple claims fingering him in the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, saying they were resolving their issues before the untimely passing of the ‘Peace’ crooner.

MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27.

The deceased, a former member of the Marlian Music record label, had, in multiple clips, alleged to have been assaulted by gangs sent by his former boss, Naira Marley, and his associate Samson Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry.

Reacting to all the allegations, Naira Marley, in a statement released on his Instagram page Tuesday, said that although there were issues between them, it never degenerated to the point many allege.

“Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, like in several industries, to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives.

“Truly, we had our share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings.

“It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business dispute legally before he had passed,” the statement read in part.