NAM1 Arrives Home!

Nana Appiah Mensha, aka Nam 1

Embattled Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has returned to Ghana.

NAM1 had been standing trial in Dubai since his arrest in that country in December 2018 in connection with an alleged gold scandal.

Unconfirmed reports reaching DGN Online suggest that he is being probed by officers of the Financial Crimes Unit of the Ghana Police Service at the Police Headquarters, Accra.

He arrived in Ghana on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

More soon…

BY Melvin Tarlue