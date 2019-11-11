Namibians Vote Wednesday

President Hage Geingob of Namibia

Ahead of this year’s Namibia’s general election slated for November, the country will hold elections for its nationals living abroad, on 13th November, 2019.

The election for Namibians living abroad will be held at selected embassies and high commissions across the globe.

A news statement released by the Namibian High Commission to Ghana has communicated to Namibians living in countries such as Ghana, Benin, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia to come to Ghana for the election.

“This media release serves as notice to all duly registered Namibia citizens in possession of valid voter’s card residing in Ghana, Benin, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia that the 2019 Namibian Presidential and National Assembly Elections will be held on 13th November, 2019 for Namibians Living Abroad at the premises of the High Commission in Ghana,” the statement said.

The election is expected to commence at 7:00am and close at 9:00pm.

The Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Charles B. Josob urged all registered Namibians to take part in the exercise.

“Come exercise your constitutional right,” he was quoted in the statement as saying

Namibians will have their general elections on November, 27, with the country’s President, Hage Geingob, seeking another term.

By Nana Kwasi