Nana Addo Arrives In North East for Regional Tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo waiving to the crowd

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has arrived in Nalerigu to kickstart his two-day tour of the North East region.

The president is expected to grace a durbar organized by the Chiefs and people of Nalerigu at Nayiri Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahamid Sheriga’s palace.

He will inspect a water project, visit the proposed site for the Regional Coordinating Council at Nalerigu and a make a brief stop at Sakogu to commission a Community Day SHS.

Nana Addo will interact with tutors and students of Nakpanduri SHS where he will also commission a 120-bed capacity dormitory and then cut sod for the construction of town roads in Bunkpurugu as well as a durbar with the Chiefs and people of Chereponi.

On Friday , the president visit Yagaba, where he will commission a warehouse, and inspect an IWAD 1000 Hector Irrigation Project, all under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.

The President will climax his tour of the North East region in Walewale with a durbar of Chiefs, preceded by an inspection of a Water Project.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu