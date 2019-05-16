Gov’t Recruits 54,000 Health Workers

Nurses

THE MINISTER of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Many, has disclosed that since 2017, President Akufo-Addo’s administration has recruited over 54,000 health care workers.

According to the minister, the recruits are to help the country in delivering quality health care in the various health facilities.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu made the disclosure on Thursday, May 16 in Accra at the Meet the Press series of the Information Ministry in Accra.

The Minister observed that the majority of health workers recruited were those outstanding from 2012 to 2016.

They include private trainees, the Minister announced.

Electronic Placement

As part of improving healthcare delivery, Government has also launched an electronic platform to facilitate recruitment and placement of staff at health facilities.

The Minister pointed out that the electronic platform would eliminate the traditional mode of recruitment.

The traditional mode reportedly delays the recruitment and placement process.

On the restored allowances of trainee nurses, the Minister disclosed that a total of 57,000 trainees were benefiting from the restored exercise at a cost of GH¢20,400,000 per month.

He says “100% of total commitment amounting to GH210.8m for 2017-2018 academic year has been paid whereas Government has also paid the first seven(7) months of 2018/2019 academic year. 57.8m warrant has been released for the payment of the rest of the month.”

BY Melvin Tarlue