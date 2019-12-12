Nana Addo Nominates Anin Yeboah As New Chief Justice

Justice Anin Yeboah

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has nominated Supreme Court judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

The president has forwarded the name of Justice Yeboah to Parliament, as required by Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Anin Yeboah is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

A graduate of the Ghana School of Law in 1981, he was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008. Prior to that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

Apart from being a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah is also a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.

Justice Anin Yeboah’s name is also associated with football. In May 2017, he was appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

He also served as the Chairman of the Appeal’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from 2004 to 2008.

