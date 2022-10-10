Nana Agradaa Speaks Out After Arrest

Former priestess and self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, commonly called Nana Agradaa who is the Founder of the Heaven Way Church at Weija in Accra has broken his silence since her arrest for allegedly defrauding her congregants.

In a self video recording, Nana Agradaa explained that she planned to hold an all night service last Friday evening at her church and made a video to invite people to her church for which she promised to give out money to members.

She said she also invited anyone who was interested in being helped, to come to church on Friday (October 7, 2022), to convert into Christianity and become a church member.

Evangelist Mama Pat as she is affectionately called by some people, said indeed she dashed out money to members as a support to their various businesses.

According to her, as a normal practice in most churches, there was also a fundraising through offertory that same day.

“And so if new members, who were attending church for the first time and wrote their names, offered money to support the church and did not receive anything in return from her, they should count that as new members, their opportune time will surely come and therefore should not attribute that to fraud,” she said.

She said the fundraising started from GH¢1000 to GH¢800 then GH¢700 and coins by members who attended the church service and willingly donated the money.

She pointed out that the amount donated was not tantamount to fraud as been alleged; thereby she has not defrauded or forced anyone to donate their money.

On Sunday, police arrested Nana Agradaa over an alleged money doubling scam levelled against her by some of her church members.

The arrest follows viral social media reports showing members of the church, who had thronged the premises of the church wailing and cursing her to demand for their money.

In a statement issued on Sunday October 9, 2022 the police said the suspect was assisting the police in investigations into the matter.

The police have, therefore, urged victims of the alleged money-doubling scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further investigations.

A viral video last Saturday showed aggrieved members of the church alleging that their leader, a one-time traditional priestess, had swindled them.

According to them, Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, had promised to double their money through her special spiritual purifications.

Consequently, the church members said, they gave her various sums of money, only to find out that the promise was a hoax.

See video below

Video Source- Graphic online

By Vincent Kubi