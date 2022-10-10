Sarkodie Regrets Not Attending Nana Ampadu’s Funeral

Sarkodie and the late Nana Ampadu

Rapper Sarkodie says it’s regrettable his inability to attend the final funeral rites of legendary high-life musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

In a tweet, on Sunday he said he was ashamed for not being there in person to pay his last respect to the legend who he once featured on his song titled, Dw3t33.

“Ashamed and hurt for not making it to the Legend Nana Ampadu’s funeral … Uncle David Dontoh told me about it last Sunday… Crazy how I had it on my mind from then and still missed it…but all the same Rest In Peace Grandpa. May the almighty keep you safe,” he wrote.

“No excuse makes sense to even myself missing all these legends’ funerals. Need to do better,” he added.

Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, while on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

He was laid to rest at his hometown, Obo Kwahu, in the Eastern Region, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after his state funeral in Accra.

The funeral was attended by President Akufo-Addo, Alban Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament), Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Alan Kyerematen (Trade and Industry Minister).

Other include members of the clergy, musicians from Ghana’s Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), actors from the Obra Drama Group, family members, friends, and the general public were also present during the state funeral.

Some key and top trend musicians who were missing at the ceremony including Sarkodie have since been criticised.

By Francis Addo