Nana Ama McBrown Denies ‘Fight’ With Mzbel

Nana Ama McBrown and Mzbel

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has denied speculations that she does not get along with Mzbel due to the songstress’ past relationship with her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

According to earlier rumours, Mzbel and Maxwell dated before he met Nana Ama. However, a report by Ghanaweekend.com alleged that Mzbel refuted that claim and said they were just friends. They also never had a sexual affair.

While speaking on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue with Jessica Saforo, a fan watching live on Facebook asked if she had any issues with Mzbel, and she replied “no.”

Nana Ama added that she does not even know why that question would be asked.

She concluded that people should be able to live with everybody in peace and that’s why she is on good terms with everyone in the industry.