Nana Ampadu Goes Home Oct. 8

The late veteran highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, who died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Legon Hospital in Accra, will be buried on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The late musician, who was the leader and founder of the African Brothers International Band, died at the age of 76. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Nana Kwame Ampadu, whose death came as a shock to many industry stakeholders including fans, was considered as the king of Ghana’s highlife music and is also regarded as the musician with most albums in the history of the Ghanaian music industry.

BEATWAVES gathered that the three-day funeral ceremony will begin with a vigil night to be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Forecourt of the State House.

The highlife legend will then be laid in state on Friday, October 7, 2022, also at the Forecourt of the State House. The burial will then follow with the final funeral rites to be held at Obo Kwahu.

The three-day event is expected to attract a number of showbiz personalities, including musicians, the media and fans of the late musician.

Nana Ampadu produced over eight hundred songs including Aku Sika, Kofi Nkrabea, Mentumi Ngyae Wo, Agartha, Aye Se Ye Do Wo, Obra, Drivers, Anibere Nnye, Oman Bo Adwo, and a host of others. Ebi Ti Yie, Aku Sika and So Mu Gye Adowa were some of his hit songs.

Born on March 31, 1945, Nana Ampadu formed his African Brothers Band in 1963 which had the late Snr. Eddie Donkor as one of the founding members.

He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie. In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, or ‘Singer-in-Chief’.

By George Clifford Owusu