Nana Appoints Hawa Koomson As Agric Caretaker Minister

President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The Minister tendered his resignation to the President on Tuesday, January 10th 2023.

In a statement Thursday evening, the President acknowledged receipt of the letter and accepted it in good faith.

Even though the statement which was signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin did not indicate the reason for Dr. Akoto Afriyie’s resignation, it is clear he did so to enable him pursue his ambition to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The President, however, eq conveyed his sincere gratitude to the man for his services to the government and the nation and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

He has since asked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture until a substantive replacement is made.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent