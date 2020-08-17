Nana Appreciates Traditional Titles

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed appreciation for the traditional titles that have been conferred on him by some prominent traditional leaders in the country.

According to him, the titles are strong indications that his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is delivering on its mandate to better the lives of the citizenry.

The President has received several traditional titles from some traditional leaders who are impressed by his effective stewardship so far.

He was given traditional titles when he recently toured the northern part of the country. For example, the Dagbon Traditional Council named him as ‘Unifier Chief’.

Commenting on the traditional titles on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio/Television recently, President Akufo-Addo said he was humbled by the gestures of the traditional rulers.

“The traditional titles, to me, are a sign that our cherished and respected traditional leaders are impressed by how I have been steering the affairs of the country so far. They are monitoring how my government has been working tirelessly under just four years to move our dear country to the promised land, and they are impressed,” he pointed out.

“Such traditional titles from our noble chiefs always gladden my heart as it is an ample proof that my government is on the right track,” he added.

The President disclosed that his administration had been fair to all and distributed the national cake equitably amongst all the 16 regions in the country without discrimination.

“Ghanaians have seen my works because developmental projects are taking place in all the 16 regions and 275 constituencies,” he noted.

According to him, he was elected as the President for the entire Ghana and not a particular group of people or region; therefore, he would not leave any place underdeveloped.

“The traditional titles have become a morale booster for me to work tirelessly to accelerate national development in the supreme interest of Mother Ghana and its people,” he added.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi