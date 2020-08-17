Muntari Dazzles Akonnor

Sulley Muntari

Ghana coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor is highly impressed with Sulley Muntari’s current razor sharp form.

Recently, Muntari endeared himself to the Black Stars head trainer in a training session with great football skills in Accra.

And to the former Hearts of Oak/Asante Kotoko coach, the ex-Inter/AC Milan man still possesses great qualities to merit a return to the Black Stars fold.

“I met Sulley Muntari some few weeks ago and I was honestly impressed with what I saw him do with the ball but time will tell. With Kevin-Prince Boateng too, time will tell,” he told Starr FM.

Akonnor added, “I know he is doing well and he will return to Italy. So, we are keeping track of him and we will see.”

He said Muntari’s mastery on the ball at the time and his high work rate place him in a good position for a Black Stars return, but pointed out that it will be a matter of time.

The former Sunderland star, who won the FA Cup with in Portsmouth in 2008, is currently a free agent and has since 2014 been out of the Black Stars.

Escalated tension in Black Stars’ camp due to failed promises by management stirred Muntari to react, which led to his premature exit from camp during the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

He, together with Kevin Prince Boateng, was handed an indefinite suspension over an alleged misconduct.

Muntari is considered one of the finest midfielders, not only in the country, but across the globe, having displayed sheer brilliance in any given game.

He later apologised for his conduct, and indications are that he is bracing himself for a national team recall.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum