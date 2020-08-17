Legon Cities Support Military

Officials of Legon Cities and Gulf Energy with top hierarchy of GAF

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has praised the efforts of Gulf Energy and its affiliate company, Legon Cities Football Club, for its continued support for the activities of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Major General Oppong-Peprah made these remarks during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 150-bed accommodation for trainees of the military at the Bundase Training Base in the Greater Accra Region.

The COAS, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, stated that the project had come at a very opportune time as the Military High Command places a lot of premium on dignified accommodation for its trainees.

The trainees who are currently being housed in tents and a dormitory have been at the mercy of the weather over the years, which they have had to make do with.

The Army Commander further added that his vision, among others, is to see to it that the area within which the project is located is also given a facelift.

On his part, the General Manager of Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC, Martin Agboyo, who represented Board Chairman Richard K. Atikpo, revealed that his companies are committed to enhancing the lives and welfare of the everyday Ghanaian as part of their corporate social responsibilities, with the military not being an exception.

Major General Oppong-Peprah expressed profound gratitude to the companies for the donation and assured them that the building will be put to good use and properly maintained.

In recent times, Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC have supported government’s efforts at curbing the dreaded COVID-19 by providing items, including personal protective equipment (PPE).

The funding of the projected will also be supported by Structures & Logistics Company Limited.

From The Sports Desk