Asenso Predicts 95% For Nana In Bantama

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged people in the Bantama Constituency to ‘honour’ President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for him in the December general election for the fulfilment of every promise made to them during the 2016 campaign.

“If we the people of Bantama gave President Akufo-Addo and the NPP 88 per cent of the presidential votes in the last elections, I believe it is only fair to say that the President deserves 95 per cent of votes in this year’s presidential election to enable him to fulfil all those promises he made to us in 2016,” he stressed.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, who has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bantama, was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a road at Kokoso-Asuboteng in the constituency.

He said the people of Bantama have an opportunity to keep the NPP government in power to consolidate and sustain the successes chalked up, especially with regard to socio-economic development in the country.

According to him, flagship programmes, such as the Free Senior High School (SHS), One-District One-Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), among others, are campaign promises fulfilled by the President and his NPP administration.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide social amenities and good infrastructure to all regions across the country, especially in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye said the NPP government, for all intents and purposes, had demonstrated goodwill to develop the country and alleviate the sufferings of the masses, adding “we all can bear witness to the fulfilment of various promises of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government. We have provided several social intervention programmes which have brought great relief to all Ghanaians.”

“Had the NPP won in 2008, this road would have been long completed, but it was neglected by the previous NDC administration. Today, we are witnesses to the visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo that has led to the implementation of Free SHS policy, PFJ, 1D1F and the setting up of a vehicle assembly plant by automobile giant VW in Ghana,” he noted.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said the development of Ashanti Region was personally important to the President and the NPP.

“Today’s ceremony shows the commitment of the government in terms of improving the condition of all road networks in the region,” he pointed out.

According to him, several other road networks are currently under construction across the country, saying “I can boldly say that there are ongoing road constructions in all 260 districts in the country and this is our record.”

The ceremony was attended by the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi, and the Member of Parliament for the area, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi