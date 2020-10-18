Nana Assures Continuing Commitment To Stop Importation Of Coronavirus

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the nation of his continuing commitment to limiting and stopping the importation of Coronavirus.

The President made the pledge as he delivered his 18th update on measures being taken against the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Delivering his address from the Peduasi Presidential Lodge on Sunday night, October 18, 2020, he said “as President of the Republic, I assured you of my continuing commitment to limiting and stopping the importation of the virus, containing its spread, providing adequate care for the sick, slowing down community spread, reducing the impact of the virus on social and economic life, and using the opportunity afforded by this pandemic to expand our domestic production capacity and deepen our self-reliance.”

By Melvin Tarlue