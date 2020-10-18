Economy Recovering Faster From Covid19 Than Anticipate – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the Ghanaian economy is recovering faster from the shocks of the Coronavirus pandemic than anticipated.

He stated this on a Sunday night while delivering his 18th update on measures being taken against the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Delivering the update from the Peduasi Presidential Lodge, the President said emphatically that “on the economic front, according to the Bank of Ghana, the Ghanaian economy is recovering faster than initially anticipated.”

He added that “consumer confidence is bouncing back strongly, and is today above pre-lockdown levels.”

He said “business confidence has also increased, reflecting the improving macroeconomic conditions, stability in the exchange rate, lower input prices, moderation in lending rates, and positive industry prospects.”

