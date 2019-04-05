Nana-Becky, Bawumia-Samira The Couples Who Are Good At Showing Love In Public

ON February 21, 2019, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia appeared fascinated as she witnessed First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo show love to President Nana Akufo-Addo publicly.

Not only Mrs. Bawumia was amazed but wife of Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, Alberta Ocquaye, was equally marveled seeing the President and his wife displaying what can best be described as true love in the open.

The occasion was when the President visited Parliament to deliver his third State of the Nation’s Address.

Mr. Akufo-Addo’s delivery on that day went absolutely well and on the romantic front, it was also perfect as his lovely and beautiful wife could not shy away from blowing kisses in the full glare of several beaming cameras from eager journalists.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo fondly known as Becky blew kisses as her husband arrived for his delivery.

The First Lady looked ready to kiss her husband publicly, but the shy looking Akufo-Addo quickly hesitated.

That notwithstanding, many onlookers including Mrs. Bawumia, Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor and wife of Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, Alberta Ocquaye, were visibly amazed at the show of love from the First Lady towards her husband.

Then came what appears to be a perfect opportunity on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, for the Bawumias to publicly display their love.

The Vice President had led the Economic Management Team (EMT) to the Townhall Meeting of the Ministry of Information; dazzled the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the management of the Ghanaian economy.

His interesting ‘boot-for-chalewote’ comment took over the social media space initially then came what has been hailed as a truly romantic photo of the Veep and his beautiful Samira.

The two held themselves tight, looking in each other’s face with smiles and much affection.

BY Melvin Tarlue