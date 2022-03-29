Nana Celebrates Birthday With Tamale Children’s Home

President Akufo-Addo with the children

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated his 78th birthday with the Tamale Children’s Home in the Northern region.

President Akufo-Addo presented items such as bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, packs of bottled water, boxes of noodles, crates of milk, pack of fruit juice among other items.

The inmates sang a happy birthday song to celebrate President Akufo-Addo and wished him God’s abundant blessings.

Mrs. Janet Boahemaa Ansu, the manageress of the Tamale Children’s Home, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the kind gesture.

She praised President Akufo-Addo for his visit noting that the visit by the president will inspire the children in the home to aspire for greatness.

The manageress of the Tamale Children’s Home however lamented about the lack of a defense wall that encourages encroachment and other criminal activities by residents living around the facility and called on the president to come to their aid.

Mrs. Ansu said the home has a lot of challenges and appealed to philanthropists, organizations, individuals to come to the aid of the home.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale