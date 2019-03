President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Today, March 29, 2019, marks the 75th birthday of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Akufo-Addo is away in the US but there are several well wishes from many Ghanaians on social media.

His wife Rebecca has also been tweeting to wish him happy birthday.

Her tweet reads “Happy birthday, my dear Nana.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo was born William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 29, 1944, in Accra.

BY DGN Online