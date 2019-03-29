NDC Fighting EC Over Charlotte Osei – Says NPP

Charlotte Osei

THE DEPUTY General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri-Boahen has indicated that the basis of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) opposition for the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters register is because of the dismissal of Charlotte Osei, former chairperson of the commission.

Madam Osei was dismissed a few months back as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the EC issued a release, announcing its decision to compile a new voters register.

The EC in the release signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, observed that the need to compile a new registered was agreed upon at the IPAC meeting.

But NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voters register.

However, lawyer Obiri-Boahen speaking to Accra-based Starrfm in an interview monitored by DGN Online said the NDC was only seeking to frustrate the EC because of the dismissal of Madam Osei who was appointed by ex-president Mahama.

He said “this country doesn’t exist for Charlotte Osei; It exists for Ghanaians.”

BY Melvin Tarlue