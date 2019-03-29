NPP Backs EC Over New Voters Register Compilation

Nana Obiri-Boahen

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has argued that the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters register is in the right direction.

According to the party, the current register is overbloated and a new register is required to ensure a reliable and credible election.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri-Boahen, made these known in response to the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) opposition for the compilation of a new register ahead of the 2020 general elections..

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the EC issued a release, announcing its decision to compile a new voters register.

The EC in the release signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, observed that the need to compile a new registered was agreed upon at the IPAC meeting.

But NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voters register.

Lawyer Obiri-Boahen stated that the move to compile a new voters register was a welcoming news.

According to him, “if the EC says they are going for a new register, I wholeheartedly welcome it.”

He noted that there was nothing wrong for the EC to compile a “reliable and credible” register.

BY Melvin Tarlue