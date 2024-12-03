Nana Commissions Motorway Roundabout

President Akufo-Addo (4th R), together with other dignitaries unveiling the Tema Motorway Roundabout plaque

President Akufo-Addo yesterday commissioned the second phase of the Tema Motorway Interchange project.

The scope of work on the second phase of the project include three span continuous steel girder bridge measuring 142 metres long, a steel box frame pier supported on a five metre diameter caisson pile 15 metres deep, mechanically stabilised retaining wall combined abutment, and drawing and safety facilities including street lights and other road ancillary works.

It brings to three the number of interchanges inaugurated by the President in the Greater Accra Region over the last two weeks following that of the Flower Pot and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges.

Speaking at the tape-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the Tema Motorway Interchange was a transformative project that signified the government’s shared vision for a modern and prosperous Ghana.

He explained that this was the third interchange that he has had to commission in just two weeks, adding that the Tema Motorway Interchange was another symbol of the country’s progress and an enduring legacy of his government’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

“This project is a testament to the power of vision, determination, and collaboration. It represents our unflinching dedication to addressing the long-standing challenges of mobility, economic growth, and regional integration,” he said.

Beyond the immediate benefits, the President said the project underscored the country’s position as a hub for regional trade.

“It complements the expansion of the 64 kilometre Tema Habour Akosombo corridor, a vital economic artery connecting key centres of commerce and industry,” he emphasised.

These investments, he said, were creating a seamless network that supported livelihoods, encouraged innovation, and accelerated development.

That, he said, was because infrastructure was the backbone of national progress, and under his leadership, government had prioritised road development as the cornerstone of the nation’s agenda, recognising its profound impact on every aspect of Ghanaian life.

“The Tema Motorway Interchange Phase Two is part of a broader vision to create a Ghana that is connected, inclusive, and globally competitive,” he said.

On his part, the Country Director of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Suzuki Momoko, said the project formed part of the implementation of the West Africa Corridor Development Growth Ring (WAGRIC) master plan which aimed at enhancing connectivity among West African countries.

From the regional integration perspective, she said the improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout would also improve the operation of the Tema Port as well as trade with Ghana and her neighbours.

Ms. Momoko said the project was JICA’s first interchange project in Ghana, and that comprised a flyover on the Tema Phase One Interchange project which was completed in June 2020.

The phase one project, she said, was implemented through a Japanese grant of $57million signed on March 2017.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said government’s commitment to improving urban mobility and transforming the lives of Ghanaians, through efficient and sustainable road infrastructure was not in doubt.

He, therefore, stressed the belief that the completion of the project would significantly improve traffic flow between key arterials, including Tema towards Akosombo and Tema to Prampram-Aflao stretch.

The sector minister said the Motorway Interchange Phase II Project was indeed a testament to the government’s continuous commitment to improving urban mobility and transforming the lives of Ghanaians, through efficient and sustainable road infrastructure.

He said a comprehensive plan had been put in place to ensure regular maintenance, to ensure the longevity of the project.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent