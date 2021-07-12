Nana Commissions Salaga Water Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Salaga Water System at Kpembe in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing residents in Salaga in 2017 during his thank you tour assured that the Salaga Water System will be incorporated into urban water supply system.

Ghana Water Company Limited(GWCL) moved to assess the situation and realized that the water system was completely shutdown with unpaid bills amounting to more than half a million Ghana Cedis.

The Salaga water system’s source is River Dakar flowing in a southerly direction at some 14km North East of Salaga.

The system was constructed in 1962 and currently has undergone massive rehabilitation in order to improve its capacity and supply reliability especially during the dry season.

The commissioned Salaga Water Expansion project has a tank capacity of 85,000 gallons which will serve Salaga and its environs.

Ghana Water Company Limited did rehabilitation of 2No pressed steel elevated tanks(20,000 gallons capacity in Salaga) , construction of 21No standpipes and provision 6No of Rambo 1000(10 m3) capacity storage tanks within Salaga &kpembe township.

They also did replacement and upgrading of defective raw water transmission mains at Salaga, completion of a new underground concrete storage tank including internal treatment and constructionist valve chambers at Salaga, construction of a new pump house structure including internal and external pipe networks at Salaga , construction of glass reinforced plastic high level tank of capacity 85,000 gallons at Kpembe among other works.

The GWCL has so far connected about 1,000 customers who are currently active.

The paramount chief of Kpembe, Kpembewura Babanye Haruna Bismark, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the completion of the Salaga water system project.

The Kpembewura noted that the commissioning of the water project will enhance socio-economic activities in the municipality.

