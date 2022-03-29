Nana Commissions Tamale Interchange

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Tamale interchange in the Northern region.

The Tamale interchange is the first of its kind in the Northern Region and will not only improve trade and regional integration because of the proximity to neighboring Burkina Faso but also improve traffic management in Tamale.

The interchange has about a 1.1km bridge including ramps, drainage works, streetlights, and 10km of asphalt overlay around it.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the multi-million dollar Tamale Interchange project, funded under the $2 billion China Synohydro deal.

The project is aimed at enhancing inter-urban and national traffic flow, reducing the cost and risk of doing business, thereby enhancing trade within the regions.

Addressing the good people of Tamale at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo, expressed his excitement about the completion of the Tamale interchange three months ahead of the completion date.

According to him, the Tamale interchange is the fourth interchange to be constructed since he came into office.

He instructed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council(RCC) and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to develop the prime line to befit the status of the interchange.

“ The Ministry of Roads and Highways must ensure the maintenance of the Tamale interchange over the design period. I appeal to the users of the facility especially drivers to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe usage of the facility. The modernization of Ghana is gradually gathering momentum and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands to build the Ghana we want.”

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that under phase one of the China Synohydro project a total of 441km of roads and two interchanges were to be constructed adding that most of the projects are in various stages of completion.

He indicated that aside from the construction of the interchanges, the government is undertaking critical road projects to improve urban mobility across the country which will reduce travel time on the highways.

“As part of the critical road projects, some selected roads in Tamale, Yendi, Walewale, Gambaga, Nalerigu, and Damongo have been asphalted. The Ministry of Roads and Highways is programmed to complete 1,500km of asphalt overlay works between 2021-2024, the rehabilitation of the 106km Yendi-Tamale road, rehabilitation of the 62km Yendi-Zabzugu road, rehabilitation of 670km of feeder roads in the Upper West region, reconstruction of the Tamale-Walewale road phase one which will improve the section between Savelugu and Walewale, work will commence in the second quarter of this year between the section of Tamale and Savelugu will be widened into a dual carriageway.”

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, appealed to the government to speed up the ongoing road projects such as the dualization of the Yendi town road through the Eastern corridor road construction project, Tatali-Yendi roads project, Tali-Lingbung road project, Kumbungu-Gbulung -Nyankpala and Gbulung-Tolon, Karaga-Pishigu-Pigu roads among others to reduce the daily accidents on the roads as well as boosting economic activities in the North.

The Ya Na said through the efforts of President Akufo-Addo, the Dagbon state is thriving in peace and called on the president to extend similar support to the Nayiri , Naa Mahama Bohagu, and the Bawku Naba Azoka II to improve security in Bawku and its environs.

“ The instability of any part of the North has collateral damage on the rest of the entire area and Ghana as a whole. I, therefore, ask the security agencies to increase support to the people of Bawku especially women and children during these difficult times.”

The Overlord urged road users and residents of Tamale to be responsible as the interchange is opened to motorists and to comply with all road traffic signs and regulations to avoid the loss of precious human lives on or below the interchange.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale