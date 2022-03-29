Ambolley Brags About Sexual Prowers

Veteran musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley has bragged about his sexual prowess revealing he could do three women in a day.

According to him, in his younger days, he was a man of energy. Friends used to applaud him due to the number of women he was able to come home with.

The legendary musician disclosed this when he opened up about his sexual experience in an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ.

“Having sex is a normal thing in life, I’ve slept with so many women which I doubt I can count. Sometimes I can be visited by 3 women at a time. In your prime you have the energy and people will be hailing at you when women keep visiting,” he indicated.

He also alleged that he supported abortion by some of the women he slept with.

“Three (3) of the women I slept with got pregnant but two of them opted for an abortion out of fear”, he added.