Nana Confers Ghanaian Citizenship On 126 Africans

President Nana Akufo-Addo has conferred Ghanaian citizenship on 126 persons from the African diaspora.

The ceremony to confer the citizenship was held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019, in Accra.

The ceremony is part of the series of activities commemorating the ‘Year of Return’.

Mr Akufo-Addo said the 126 were persons “who have lived with us for many, many years.”

He urged them to respect and abide by the laws of Ghana, and live in accordance with the tenets of Ghana’s Constitution; and guard jealously their new country’s image.

BY Melvin Tarlue